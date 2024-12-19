Police reportedly detain protesters on Rustaveli Avenue

Police have reportedly detained several protesters demonstrating against Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration on Rustaveli Avenue. Witnesses from the crowd near Kashveti Church, opposite Parliament, claimed the police actions were unprovoked.

Police have reportedly detained several protesters demonstrating against Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration on Rustaveli Avenue. Witnesses from the crowd claimed the police actions were unprovoked.



🔴 Live updates: https://t.co/g7E3GQtf7f



📹 Guro Tsetskhladze pic.twitter.com/paFabsXL1d — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) December 29, 2024