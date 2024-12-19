Media logo

Police reportedly detain protesters on Rustaveli Avenue

by OC Media

Police have reportedly detained several protesters demonstrating against Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration on Rustaveli Avenue. Witnesses from the crowd near Kashveti Church, opposite Parliament, claimed the police actions were unprovoked.

