Police search home of former head of Armenian Football Federation

Police searched the house of the Repub­li­can Party politi­cian and former head of Armenian Football Fed­er­a­tion (AFF) Ruben Hayrapetyan. Hayrapetyan claims that the author­i­ties are trying to influence the upcoming election for a new AFF president.

The Police Head of Public Relations, Ashot Aharonyan, has report­ed­ly confirmed that a criminal case based on the results of the 13 December search was sent to Armenia’s Inves­tiga­tive Committee. The Committee launched an inves­ti­ga­tion in Hayrapetyan on 16 December.

The inves­ti­ga­tion includes four different criminal offenses: money laun­der­ing, fal­si­fy­ing documents, abuse of power, as well as official neg­li­gence.

Hayrapetyan is one of the most infamous Repub­li­can Party politi­cians, and is known popularly by his nickname ‘Nemets Rubo’ (Rubo the German). A former Repub­li­can Party MP, he resigned from his post in 2012, after military doctor Vahe Avetyan was beaten to death by Hayrapetyan’s body­guards at a restau­rant also owned by Hayrapetyan.

Hayrapetyan was not indicted for the incident. Six men who were directly involved in the beating were sentenced to twelve years in prison.

He had served as president of the Armenian Football Fed­er­a­tion since 2002, and was removed in 2018, following the Velvet Rev­o­lu­tion.

‘Orders from above’

On the evening after the search, Hayrapetyan gave an interview to 168.am, during which he stated that the inter­ro­ga­tion was connected to con­struc­tion work carried out by the Football Fed­er­a­tion during his tenure.

Hayrapetyan said that the inves­ti­ga­tion was polit­i­cal­ly charged and that he was being rail­road­ed by the author­i­ties, as there was no way that inves­ti­ga­tors could have dis­cov­ered evidence of wrong­do­ing so shortly after seizing documents from his home.

‘They need a year to a year in a half to check and inves­ti­gate every­thing,’ Hayrapetyan said. ‘We can conclude from this that they’ve received orders from above to quickly neu­tral­ize me.’

When asked why they would want to ‘neu­tral­ize’ him, Hayrapetyan, who served as the AFF president for 16 years, stated that they wanted him arrested before the AFF election scheduled for 23 December. He implied that the author­i­ties feared he could influence the election.

The election was triggered by the res­ig­na­tion of the previous president, Artur Vanetsyan on 21 November. Vanetsyan had also pre­vi­ous­ly been the head of Armenia’s National Security Service, but was forced to step down in September.

Earlier in the day, as the police were still searching his house, Hayrapetyan spoke to reporters.

‘I’m not being arrested nor will I be arrested,’ Hayrapetyan told the reporters. ‘There’s no need to stand here. Go and talk to [AFF Vice-President] Armen [Melik­bekyan] and [AFF interim Secretary-General] Armen Nikoghosyan.’

Armen Nikoghosyan told reporters he does not know why Hayrapetyan mentioned his name.

‘I honestly don’t know why because I’m neither the head of the police nor the head of the NSS [National Security Service] to have any authority or knowledge on the inves­ti­ga­tion,’ Nikoghosyan said.

As of 6 December, there are three can­di­dates for the AFF pres­i­den­cy: Armen Melik­bekyan, popular Soviet football player Khoren Hov­han­nisyan, and president of the Lori Football Club Tovmas Grigoryan.

Threats and mockery

During his interview with 168.am, Hayrapetyan crit­i­cized Melik­bekyan and Hov­han­nisyan. Hayrapetyan called Melik­bekyan a ‘cat­a­stro­phe,’ and made fun of the fact that he once spent a day with a torn shoe as a result of which he sup­pos­ed­ly became an ‘a running joke in the AFF.’

He also accused him for stealing money from the AFF. In a sub­se­quent interview with Azatutyun Melik­bekyan denied the alle­ga­tion and claimed he had documents to prove his innocence.

As for his torn shoe, Melik­bekyan stated it’s ridicu­lous to even bring that up. ‘This was offensive to those thousands of people who wear shoes until they are worn out [compared to those that can afford to buy new shoes often, like Hayrapetyan],’ Melik­bekyan said.

Hayrapetyan also threat­ened football player Khoren Hov­han­nisyan. He claimed that he respects Hov­han­nisyan as a football player, but added that football players should ‘not forget who I am’.

‘The Soviet Union’s football fed­er­a­tion archives are at my house right now which includes every­thing about every football player, even the bad things they’ve done’, he said. ‘I advise them to steer clear from me.’

Hov­han­nisyan told Azatutyun that he had nothing to be afraid of and Hayr­patyan can publish anything he wants.

Hayrapetyan has since expressed support for Tovmas Grigoryan, the third candidate for the position of AFF President.