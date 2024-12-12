Public Defender responds to disability advisory council's members calling for urgent meeting

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani’s office responded to a statement from the members of the Advisory Council on Persons with Disabilities, who criticised the postponement of this month’s meeting, and called for it to be held urgently.

Ioseliani said, as with other activities, the meeting with the council members was postponed due to the current situation in the country. The Public Defender's office says that it has shifted to an emergency working mode.

During the meeting, the members wanted to discuss possible violations of the rights of persons with disabilities during recent events, including the confiscation of their IDs before the elections, pressure on public officials with disabilities by authorities, and incidents of inhuman treatment by the police towards demonstrators with disabilities.

Ioseliani stated that given the current situation, he might not be able to attend the meeting, which is why it was postponed until the first half of January.

‘The postponement of the meeting was solely due to the current situation and is not intended to disrupt the work of the Council or hinder the involvement of persons with disabilities in the decision-making process’, the statement read.

The statement added that Ioseliani and his office have already responded to the incidents mentioned in the council members' statement and are working on all aspects of ‘protecting the rights of persons with disabilities’.

