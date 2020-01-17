Rural maternity wards in Armenia to be closed

Several maternity wards in different villages and cities across Armenia have stopped receiving state funding from the Ministry of Health as of this month.

The decision to stop financing these maternity wards was based on a set of criteria developed by the Ministry of Health at the end of 2018 after extensive eval­u­a­tion and research was conducted by an inde­pen­dent group of experts on the overall state of health clinics and centers across the country.

Criteria included sanitary standards, number of beds, types of doctors, and number of births — set at 150 per year minimum.

That threshold of 150 births has become the main point of con­tention for those arguing against the decision to close the wards.

In Armenia, giving birth, including doctor check-ups for pregnant women, tests and the delivery of the baby are covered by the state. By ending the financing of these maternity wards, they have effec­tive­ly been ordered to shut down.

Word of the new policy spread in early January when news outlets reported that the maternity ward at the Maralik Health Center in Maralik, a town in north­west­ern Armenia, was closing down.

Residents and doctors from the town organized a protest on 8 January blocking roads within the town.

Accusations and explanations

Since the protests, Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan has been on an awareness campaign to assure people that the residents of the cities and villages, who will see the closing of their nearest maternity ward will not be affected. He said that the intent of the Ministry of Health is to provide better health services for expectant mothers.

On 12 January, he went live on Facebook to address the issue. In the video he states that the maternity wards were defunded closed only because of the low number of births.

‘This is being done because these health centers lack the proper equipment and experts to carry out births and take care of newborns and their mothers post-birth’, the minister explained.

According to Torosyan, if a hospital has few patients, then their quality of services will not be up to par to those being provided in those hospitals that have many more patients through­out the year.

‘By stopping the funding for these centers, invest­ment will be going to other health insti­tu­tions and maternity hospitals that do meet our set standards, but still require more funding and support’, Torosyan said.

During a press con­fer­ence held on 14 January, Torosyan clarified that there were no separate maternity hospitals being closed down, but rather maternity wards within health centers, operating since the collapse of the USSR, that would no longer receive state funding.

Torosyan had brought maps of the affected villages and cities to show that the nearest other maternity wards or hospitals were far enough to present a threat to expectant mothers. According to him, the hospitals that were the farthest away from the affected villages were 10-30 km away, a 20-40 minute car ride on a well-paved road.

During the press con­fer­ence Torosyan explained that only three maternity wards that did not reach the birth rate standards will continue to operate, taking into con­sid­er­a­tion that there were no other hospitals near those cities and nearby villages.

These include Chambarak, Berd, and Meghri.

In an interview with Armenia’s public broad­cast­er, Torosyan was asked what the residents of border villages should do when they do not own a car, have no access to proper public trans­porta­tion, and cannot afford a taxi.

Torosyan claimed that these residents had the same issue even before these maternity wards stopped receiving state financial support.

He has two solutions for the problem of health­care access: one is to provide more ambu­lances and the other is to make sure all the roads leading to and from these villages and cities are properly renovated.

He said that work is already being done on these two fronts.

When asked why the Health Ministry does not simply renovate the maternity wards and equip them with modern equipment and well-trained staff, Torosyan explained that these health centers fall under the juris­dic­tion of the Marzpetaran (regional admin­is­tra­tion).

The latter is respon­si­ble for equipment and staffing while the Ministry is only respon­si­ble for devel­op­ing policy and providing funding for services provided.

He also explained that even if the maternity wards were under the full control of the Ministry, they would not be able maintain high-quality services due to the low number of births.

Minimum criteria

During the 14 January press con­fer­ence, Torosyan stressed the fact the man­age­ment of the health centers in which the maternity wards were under threat of defunding were aware that the Ministry had estab­lished minimum criteria.

He said that they were given a year to try to meet the criteria. Those maternity wards, which did not do so by the end of 2019 were told that state funding would stop.

The main aim, according to Torosyan, is to, ‘provide high-quality health services to maternity wards and hospitals instead of main­tain­ing low-quality ones that lack the proper services and won’t be able to maintain quality due to the few number of patients.’

Despite Torosyan’s attempts to address their concerns, protests in Maralik and Yeghvard continued. In inter­views with reporters, pro­test­ers have said that the con­di­tions in their maternity wards are suf­fi­cient and wherever they are lacking, it is only due to a lack of funds.

In an interview with Yerkir, Aram Melkonyan, the mayor of the city of Vardenis, said that following the closure of the city’s maternity ward, the nearest maternity ward was too far from the city and, as a result, too expensive for local residents to reach.

He also said he did not under­stand the Health Ministry’s jus­ti­fi­ca­tions for with­draw­ing funding.

‘The Vardenis Maternity Hospital is over­loaded at any moment’, he told Yerkir. ‘You can come and see for yourself where so many people should go now. The staff is very good, expe­ri­enced, knowl­edge­able […] I still do not under­stand the jus­ti­fi­ca­tion for its liq­ui­da­tion.’

He called the decision ‘not only wrong but offensive’ and claimed that the author­i­ties have ‘not taken the con­di­tions under which our residents live,’

‘This decision will lead to a decrease in births’, he added.

In a briefing with reporters after the Gov­ern­ment session on 16 January, Arsen Torosyan said that the Ministry was recon­sid­er­ing the decision to stop funding for the Yeghvard Medical Center’s maternity ward because their number of births in 2019 was closest to their threshold.

They will be given a year’s reprieve to improve the con­di­tions of their maternity ward. The number of births in the maternity ward will also be taken into account.

Torosyan has said the other health services will also go through a similar eval­u­a­tion and standards will be set for these fields as well.