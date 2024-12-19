SJC: lack of identifying marks on riot police absolves officers from responsibility
The local rights group Social Justice Centre (SJC) has stated that ‘masked riot police mobilised during demonstrations do not have any identifying marks, which is a violation of international standards and hinders the investigation of acts of violence’.
‘The absence of identifying marks on riot police contributes to the impunity syndrome and practically absolves law enforcement officers from responsibility’, they stated.
