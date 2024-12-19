Media logo

SJC: lack of identifying marks on riot police absolves officers from responsibility

Avatar
by OC Media

The local rights group Social Justice Centre (SJC) has stated that ‘masked riot police mobilised during demonstrations do not have any identifying marks, which is a violation of international standards and hinders the investigation of acts of violence’.

‘The absence of identifying marks on riot police contributes to the impunity syndrome and practically absolves law enforcement officers from responsibility’, they stated.

Avatar
OC Media
2667 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Pro-war Russian blogger accuses Chechen ‘Akhmat’ fighters of torture

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter