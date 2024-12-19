Tbilisi City Hall again reportedly fires employee for political reasons

Tbilisi City Hall has fired Taia Makharashvili, an employee of the city hall’s media communication department. She posted on Facebook saying that it was a political decision.

According to Makharashvili’s post, she was officially told that her employment contract would not be extended because her position had been canceled.

‘In other words, the City Hall does not need a media communications manager. This is the official answer’, she told local media.

‘However, considering that I am among those who signed a public statement expressing our commitment to the Constitution and European integration, and also considering that I, along with other people, formed a public servants’ union a few days ago, these two details indicate that the decision may be political’.

In recent days several people have been fired from Tbilisi City Hall, reportedly for political reasons.