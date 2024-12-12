Media logo

Tbilisi court concludes hearing of detained, beaten protester Gogilashvili

O
by OC Media

The Tbilisi City Court has concluded the hearing of protester Davit Gogilashvili, who was administratively detained and beaten during the protests by riot police. According to local media, Judge Nino Enukidze postponed the announcement of the verdict until 9 January.

Foreign diplomats attended the court proceedings.

According to media reports, Gogilashvili had his nose broken and suffered a concussion after the beating.

Publika reported that video evidence was examined at the trial, and witnesses were questioned.

‘The first thing I remember is that I was hit in the face by several hands, fists, which already shocked me […] the police continued [the violence] with all their might, they continued to torture and intimidate me [...]. They started searching me, took my phone from my right pocket [...]’, he told the court.'[The beating] continued even more brutally, because a riot police officer hiding from the camera kicked me in the face, when I felt that my nose broke [...] blood was coming out of my nose. I already realised that I might not survive this, because my life was in danger – they even mentioned it themselves [...] I didn’t know where I was, I lost my orientation in time and space’, he said, according to Publika.

O
OC Media
2633 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili speaks at European Parliament as protests enter 3rd week

Calls for a general strike in Georgia: where are the unions?

Vardanyan faces 45 new charges in Azerbaijan

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter