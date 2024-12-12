Tbilisi court concludes hearing of detained, beaten protester Gogilashvili

The Tbilisi City Court has concluded the hearing of protester Davit Gogilashvili, who was administratively detained and beaten during the protests by riot police. According to local media, Judge Nino Enukidze postponed the announcement of the verdict until 9 January.

Foreign diplomats attended the court proceedings.

According to media reports, Gogilashvili had his nose broken and suffered a concussion after the beating.

Publika reported that video evidence was examined at the trial, and witnesses were questioned.

‘The first thing I remember is that I was hit in the face by several hands, fists, which already shocked me […] the police continued [the violence] with all their might, they continued to torture and intimidate me [...]. They started searching me, took my phone from my right pocket [...]’, he told the court.'[The beating] continued even more brutally, because a riot police officer hiding from the camera kicked me in the face, when I felt that my nose broke [...] blood was coming out of my nose. I already realised that I might not survive this, because my life was in danger – they even mentioned it themselves [...] I didn’t know where I was, I lost my orientation in time and space’, he said, according to Publika.