Tbilisi Pride Festival cancelled after police fail to confront extremists

A festival planned for Saturday afternoon as part of Tbilisi Pride week has been called off after Georgian Police failed to confront supporters of the far-right extremist group Alt Info.

Despite making public statements guaranteeing the safety of the event, police deployed to protect the site did not use force to stop the several thousand far-right protesters from entering the festival venue, just hours before it was due to start.

In a statement on Saturday, Tbilisi Pride accused the government of being complicit in the attack on the festival.

‘Today’s developments indicate that today’s planned events were pre-coordinated and agreed upon between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the violent group Alt-Info’, the group said.

After far-right supporters stormed the venue they celebrated and began destroying stands, as police watched on.

This story will be updated.

Correction: a prior version of this article incorrectly stated that the festival was on Sunday, and not Saturday.