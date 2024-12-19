Media logo

Tbilisi theatre cancels performances due to imprisonment of actor

by OC Media

The Vaso Abashidze State New Theater in Tbilisi has cancelled performances for 2, 3, 4, and 5 January, because of the imprisonment of actor Andro Chichinadze.

‘We cannot return to the stage without Andro. You can return your tickets on the website tkt.ge’, the theater wrote in a post on Facebook.

A court remanded Chichinadze into pre-trail arrest on 7 December on charges of participating in group violence. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Editor‘s Picks

