South Ossetia

Three Georgian citizens detained in South Ossetia, two remain in custody

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
A section of the administrative boundary line between South Ossetia and Georgian Government controlled territory. Photo: Dominik Cagara/OC Media.
Three Georgian citizens have been detained by Russian troops near the village of Plavismani, near Gori, Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) reported. One of those detained was later released on Tuesday.

The SSG said it had notified the EU observation mission and other international monitoring bodies, and added that ‘all existing mechanisms have been implemented to release illegally detained Georgian citizens in the shortest possible time’.

The SSG cast the blame for the incident on Russian troops monitoring the region.

The information was corroborated by South Ossetia’s security services, the KGB, which named the three individuals on Tuesday — 71-year-old Tariel Tenadze, 46-year-old Tariel Tenadze (assumed to be Tenadze’s son), and 39-year-old Leonid Tenadze.

The KGB also confirmed that the three were residents of Plavismani, and said they had been detained for illegally crossing into South Ossetia.

In addition, the KGB said that the elder Tariel Tenadze had been released because he was ‘experiencing serious health problems’.

Detentions and other incidents involving Georgian citizens and Russian troops in or near South Ossetia are not an infrequent occurrence.

In November 2023, Russian troops stationed in South Ossetia shot and killed Georgian national Tamaz Ginturi and arrested Levan Dotiashvili.

Within hours of the incident, the KGB said that the pair were ‘intoxicated’ and had resisted arrest ‘with an axe’. The KGB also accused the men of attempting to ‘run over a border guard’ while attempting to flee, stating that Ginturi was injured as Russian border guards opened fire at the vehicle in an attempt to shoot out its tires.

‘As a result, one of the violators was seriously injured and was transferred to Georgia for emergency medical care, and the second was detained’, the official statement read.

Dotiashvili was later released.

Then-Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili condemned the incident, calling on the international community to react to the fatal incident. He also called on the South Ossetian authorities to ‘cooperate with all parties in order to identify and punish the culprit’.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Nate Ostiller
Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Three Georgian citizens detained in South Ossetia, two remain in custody

