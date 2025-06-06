Media logo
South Ossetia

Sudanese man arrested for robbing $40 from pensioner in South Ossetia

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
A section of the administrative boundary line between South Ossetia and Georgian Government controlled territory. Photo: Dominik Cagara/OC Media.
A section of the administrative boundary line between South Ossetia and Georgian Government controlled territory. Photo: Dominik Cagara/OC Media.


Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

A 48-year-old man from Sudan has reportedly robbed a pensioner after illegally crossing into South Ossetia from Georgia.

The theft was reported to law enforcement officers on 3 June by a 66-year-old resident of Dzeglevi (Dzuglauuan) village. According to the unnamed pensioner, an unknown individual entered his home and stole ₾20 ($7) and ₽2,500 ($32) before fleeing the scene.

The Interior Ministry later reported on 5 June that after a search was carried out, employees of the Leningor District Department of Internal Affairs, together with State Security Service (KGB) officers, detained the Sudanese citizen, who pleaded guilty.

It was also established that the man had illegally crossed into South Ossetia from Georgia.

Sudan does not recognise South Ossetia — currently, only Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria recognise it.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

UN General Assembly passes resolution on right of return for Georgian IDPs with record support
Unlike previous years, Syria opted to abstain, rather than vote against the resolution.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
South Ossetia
Georgia
Crime
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
81 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Sudanese man arrested for robbing $40 from pensioner in South Ossetia

Friday, 6 June 2025

Review | April — Slow Georgian cinema at its most visionary

Prison conditions in Azerbaijan appear to deteriorate in recent weeks

Pashinyan highlights Russian border guard removal as example of growing sovereignty

Armenia’s flower exports to Russia face ban, while brandy exports via Georgia remain unsettled

US commissions $3.4 million training simulator for Armenian nuclear power plant

Armenian blogger abducted by Chechens faces extremism charge

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 06 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org