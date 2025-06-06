

A 48-year-old man from Sudan has reportedly robbed a pensioner after illegally crossing into South Ossetia from Georgia.

The theft was reported to law enforcement officers on 3 June by a 66-year-old resident of Dzeglevi (Dzuglauuan) village. According to the unnamed pensioner, an unknown individual entered his home and stole ₾20 ($7) and ₽2,500 ($32) before fleeing the scene.

The Interior Ministry later reported on 5 June that after a search was carried out, employees of the Leningor District Department of Internal Affairs, together with State Security Service (KGB) officers, detained the Sudanese citizen, who pleaded guilty.

It was also established that the man had illegally crossed into South Ossetia from Georgia.

Sudan does not recognise South Ossetia — currently, only Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria recognise it.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.