Three-year-old girl dies in Daghestan after being beaten by her mother

An unnamed three-year-old girl from Kaspiysk has died at the Republican Clinical Hospital of Daghestan after spending a month in a coma, following a severe beating inflicted by her own mother. The death of the child was reported by the press service of the regional Ministry of Health, which emphasised that, despite the doctors’ best efforts, it was not possible to save her.

The tragedy occurred on 20 March 2025, when an unnamed resident of Kaspiysk brutally assaulted her own daughter, who was then taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition and placed on a ventilator.

In March, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the mother on charges of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm on a minor who is known by the perpetrator to be in a helpless state.

Following the girl’s death, the charge has been changed to intentional infliction of grave harm to health, causing the death of the victim by negligence.

According to the women’s rights movement Marem, knife marks were also found on the girl’s head. The organisation stated that the mother, who is currently five months pregnant, had been systematically abusing her children. The deceased girl’s underage sisters confirmed that their mother had repeatedly subjected them to physical violence.

The Children’s Rights Commissioner for Daghestan, Marina Yezhova, reported that the woman’s other children were placed in a foster family following the beating.

The case in Kaspiysk is not an isolated incident of domestic violence directed at underage children.

In March 2025, media outlets reported that a man in the village of Karlanyurt, Khasavyurt District, had been regularly beating his wife and four children. The police classified his actions as torture.

The year before, May 2024, the Daghestani Prosecutor’s Office reported that a woman from Kaspiysk regularly beat her ten-year-old daughter with a metal shoe horn, causing the child physical injuries and psychological suffering. Investigative authorities initiated a criminal case under charges of inflicting bodily harm, torture, and failure to perform parental duties.

In April 2024, authorities reported that a woman in the Daghestani capital Makhachkala had systematically beaten her four-year-old daughter with a metal object for months. The child was removed from the home, and a criminal case was initiated against the mother under the article on torture of a minor.

In March 2024, a criminal case was launched in Makhachkala against a 41-year-old man who had retained custody of his children following divorce proceedings. He is suspected of having tortured his underage children, born in 2010 and 2014. Investigators found that from September 2021 to February 2024, he systematically inflicted both physical and psychological suffering on them. The children were subsequently transferred to their mother’s care pending a court decision.



