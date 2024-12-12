Thursday, 12 December 2024

Regional * The Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, in an interview with Russian newspaper Razvedchik, hinted at the decline of the Western, particularly US, influence in post-Soviet counties. ‘Azerbaijan and Armenia also do not particularly follow the recommendations of the US and the EU regarding a peaceful settlement, preferring to resolve all on their own’. Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an apparent response to recent statemen