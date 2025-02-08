Thursday, 13 February 2025

Wednesday, 12 February 2025
Armenia * Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has met with his Indian counterpart. According to the Defence Ministry, Papikyan said the two ‘explored avenues for further expanding defence cooperation’. * On Monday, the first EU expert mission arrived in Armenia as part of developing the visa liberalisation action plan. The operational phase Visa Liberalisation Dialogue was launched last December. * On Tuesday, the Armenian National Security Service announced that it revealed a case of organising