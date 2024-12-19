Thursday, 16 January 2025

Wednesday, 15 January 2025
Armenia * Armenia and the US yesterday signed a Strategic Partnership Charter in Washington DC. The document stresses a mutual desire to strengthen relations across the diplomatic, economic, energy, high-tech, educational, scientific, cultural, legal, defence, and security fields. * Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that the charter ‘provides a robust framework and injects greater ambition into our cooperation’. Mirzoyan added that they commenced negotiations on a nuclear coop