Thursday, 16 January 2025

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Armenia * Armenia and the US yesterday signed a Strategic Partnership Charter in Washington DC. The document stresses a mutual desire to strengthen relations across the diplomatic, economic, energy, high-tech, educational, scientific, cultural, legal, defence, and security fields. * Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that the charter ‘provides a robust framework and injects greater ambition into our cooperation’. Mirzoyan added that they commenced negotiations on a nuclear coop

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev. Azerbaijani state media outlet Azertac reported that Botchorishvili will visit Azerbaijan on 16 January. Armenia * The Foreign Ministry has announced that Armenia and the US will sign a strategic partnership agreement in Washington, DC today. The document will be signed by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US State Secretary Antony Blinken. * Economy Minister Gevorg Papoy

Daily Brief

Monday, 13 January 2025

Armenia * The Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson has stated that Armenia was considering requesting that the OSCE dissolve the Minsk Group. * The EU Commission’s spokesperson for Foreign Affair and Security Policy, Anitta Hipper, has said that the EU will analyse an Armenian EU membership draft bill. Hipper said that the EU plans on discussing the bill with Yerevan. The Armenian government backed the draft bill that would announce the beginning of the process of joining the EU last week.

Daily Brief

Friday, 10 January 2025

Armenia * The Foreign Ministry has said that there were no reports of Armenian victims in the California fire. A spokesperson for the ministry told Armenpress that Armenia’s Consulate in Los Angeles is operating normally despite the raging forest fires in the state. * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received an Iranian delegation led by Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The two discussed Armenia–Iran relations and cooperation and their collabora

Thursday, 16 January 2025

Businesses shutter in Georgia amidst 3-hour general strike

Georgian Prosecutor’s Office claims simulations do not prove allegations of election fraud

Russia sentences exiled Ichkerian leader to 20 years in prison in absentia

Armenia and the US sign Strategic Partnership Charter

Georgian Dream members accused of attacking Gakharia and TI Georgia member in Batumi

Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Azerbaijani labour rights activist sentenced to 8 years in prison

