TI Georgia: around 200 cases of violence against media representatives recorded

Transparency International Georgia (TI) has stated that ‘the year 2024 was alarming in terms of a dramatic increase in various types of violence and interference in the activities of media outlets critical of the ruling Georgian Dream’.

‘This year, around 200 cases of verbal and physical violence against media representatives, as well as various forms of intimidation and attempts to silence them, have been recorded, 80% of which have occurred since the end of October’, the organisation stated.

According to them, this year, the number of publicly recorded cases of violence against journalists was almost five times higher than in 2023.