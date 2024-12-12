Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Armenia
- Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, expressed his country’s political will to maintain and elevate cooperation with Armenia ‘to a new level’.
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said they hope Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would participate in the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg at the end of December.
- The Foreign Ministry has stated that the diplomatic mission of Armenia in Syria resumed its activities, noting that the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo will also resume its activities at an unspecified time.
- The ministry also announced that Armenia welcomes the Joint Statement on Syria on the margins of the Aqaba Joint Contact Group ministerial meeting.
- Criminal proceedings have been initiated against MP Hovik Aghazaryan, who was recently expelled from the ruling Civil Contract party. He is being charged with leaking information containing state secrets.
- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has expressed support for Yerevan and urged the European Union to strengthen its relations with Armenia ‘so that we can provide Armenia with the support it rightfully expects’.
Nagorno-Karabakh
- The legal team of the former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, detained by Azerbaijan, announced that the Azerbaijani prosecutors have unveiled some 45 potential new charges against Vardanyan. The evidence was presented in more than 25,000 pages, all written in Azerbaijani, which according to his lawyers was ‘conveniently hidden both from Ruben and public view based on claims the charges relate to the “national security of Azerbaijan.”’ If convicted, Vardanyan faces life imprisonment.
Azerbaijan
- Meydan TV has reported that police have killed a 30-year-old resident of Gusar, northern Azerbaijan. They reported that the Interior Ministry said that the man, Alkhas Shikhmatov, had resisted police. It is unclear if he was being detained, and if so, on what charges.
- Amnesty International has condemned the arrest of Meydan TV’s journalists in Azerbaijan. They demanded that Azerbaijan ‘immediately release’ the journalists, who were detained on 6–7 December.
- US Ambassador Mark Libby has denied Azerbaijani accusations that Washington maintains an unfriendly policy towards Baku. He said that it was ‘no exaggeration to say that without the US–Azerbaijani partnership at the heart of the Contract of the Century, none of this would have been possible’, in reference to cooperation between the two countries.
Georgia
- Lithuania and Estonia have published the names of Georgian officials added to their sanctions list. Estonia added 14 individuals to the list at the end of last week, while Lithuania added 17. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is included in both lists.
- Opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Strong Georgia party, has been released on bail. According to IPN, a 17-year-old who was arrested for throwing an incendiary object at the parliament during the ongoing protests and subsequently detained on criminal charges, was also released on bail.
- Aleksei Lobarev, the head of Russia’s police trade unions, last week posted on Facebook that he was in Tbilisi on a ‘business trip’ to get acquainted with ‘illegal anti-government protests’ there. Lobarev attached to the post photos of the protests, riot police, and a selfie of him with protesters in the background.
- Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, stated that EU foreign ministers agreed at a meeting held earlier in the day to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports. Hungary and Slovakia have blocked wider-reaching sanctions on Georgia.
- Georgia’s ambassador to Estonia Zurab Khamashuridze was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry to discuss ‘violence against Georgian citizens, opposition leaders, and journalists, and today’s hostile statement by the Georgian ruling party about Estonia’. The Georgian government has harshly criticised Lithuania and Estonia for sanctioning Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
Abkhazia
- The head of the Akzaara (‘Unity’) party, Leonid Dzapshba, has announced the party’s political council unanimously voted to support Adgur Ardzinba for the 2025 presidential elections.
- The first reading of the draft laws ‘On the ban on the implementation of cryptocurrency mining’ and ‘On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Abkhazia in the Sphere of Cryptocurrency Mining’ have been adopted by parliament during an extraordinary session. According to the new legislation, moving cryptocurrency mining equipment into Abkhazia, connection to power grids, or the large-scale consumption of electricity for cryptocurrency mining activities, may result in imprisonment for one to three years with confiscation of the equipment.
The North Caucasus
- On Monday, Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote that he was ready to cooperate with the new Syrian authorities. He suggested removing the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which overthrew Bashar Al Assad, from the Russian list of terrorist organisations and added that he was ready to send Chechen fighters and military instructors to the country. He also said he was ready to provide Syria with wheat.
- On Monday, prosecutors in France requested between a year and 16 years in prison for eight defendants accused of involvement in the murder of teacher Samuel Paty by ethnic Chechen Abdullah Anzorov in 2020. Among the accused are also ethnic Chechens, including some of Anzorovo’s friends, as well as the father of the girl over whom the conflict started.
- On Monday, the Sovetsky District Court in Rostov-on-Don refused to reinstate Nikolai Tsomartov, who was fired from the Interior Ministry in North Ossetia for speaking out about the failure to investigate the disappearance of his daughter. On 14 December Tsomartova’s mother also complained that she was threatened with dismissal from the Interior Ministry for criticising the law enforcement agencies. Tsomartova disappeared in March in Daghestan, and has not been heard from since.
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.