Tuesday, 25 February 2025

by OC Media
Monday, 24 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Deputy Speaker claimed on Friday that Armenia postponed signing the peace treaty ‘under pressure from the Biden administration’. Deputy Speaker Ziyafet Askerov also claimed that the ‘opening of the Zangezur corridor’ — an Azerbaijani proposal to establish a transit link between mainland Azerbaijan and its exclave of Nakhchivan — and the ‘territorial claims enshrined in the constitution of Armenia’ were the two sticking points of the peace treaty. * On t

Friday, 21 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Former Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan and his unnamed bodyguard were arrested on suspicion of carrying and storing illegal weapons and ammunition, but were later released. The incident happened prior to the Gyumri elections, scheduled to be held on 30 March, where Ghukasyan is planned to be nominated as a candidate by the Communist Party. * Today, classes at educational institutions are either postponed or will be held remotely as a result of heavy snowfall. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avin

Thursday, 20 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * The Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly—Vanadzor has said that a Russian national was informed by Armenian police that a case was launched against him in Russia. The assembly’s lawyer was present during the meeting between the Russian national, Roman Shklover, and the police. They say that representatives of the Russian police ‘broke into’ the police department and attempted to persuade Shklover to ‘to voluntarily go with them and surrender’ to Russia, with promises that ‘everything will be

Wednesday, 19 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Tiran Khachatryan, a detained former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was released on a bail of ֏10 million ($25,000) and given a travel ban. Khachatryan was arrested in January and sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention on charges of demonstrating a negligent attitude towards the performance of his official duties during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, AbzasMedia’s imprisoned staff once again refused to attend th

Azerbaijan and Pakistan talk trade, energy, and joint defence production

Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Azerbaijani government shuts down regional departments of Voice of America and Sputnik

Russia detains two Armenians over assassination of Armenian-Russian militia leader in Moscow

Kobakhidze praises lack of opposition in Georgian Parliament

Azerbaijan names ‘Zangezur Corridor’ and Armenian Constitution as barriers to peace treaty

Georgia reportedly only other co-sponsor of US resolution on Ukraine war that refuses to blame Russia

Chechen Prime Minister declares intention to seek return of Daghestan’s Aukh District

