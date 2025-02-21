Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Armenia * The Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly—Vanadzor has said that a Russian national was informed by Armenian police that a case was launched against him in Russia. The assembly’s lawyer was present during the meeting between the Russian national, Roman Shklover, and the police. They say that representatives of the Russian police ‘broke into’ the police department and attempted to persuade Shklover to ‘to voluntarily go with them and surrender’ to Russia, with promises that ‘everything will be