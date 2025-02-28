Tuesday, 4 March 2025

Monday, 3 March 2025
Regional * On Friday, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that it ‘continues to draw the attention of the international community’ to the issue of the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. They also stated that the Azerbaijani authorities ‘are using this judicial spectacle as a tool for political pressure on’ Armenia. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry ‘resolutely’ condemned and rejected Armenia’s statement. It said that the Armenians on trial ‘either have been charged or