Tuesday, 8 April 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Monday, 7 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL reported that on Friday night, there has been shooting in the direction of Khnatsakh, Syunik. Administrative head Seyran Mirzoyan said that shooting has ‘been more intense in the previous days’. * The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA reported that on Saturday, Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, ‘assigned specific tasks to the relevant officials to ensure that the Azerbaijan Army units remain prepared to respond swiftly to any provocation at any time’.

Daily Brief

Friday, 4 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday, French Jean-Noël Barrot and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, discussed the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The French side stated on behalf of both sides that ‘with due respect for the two States’ territorial integrity and sovereignty, [the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan] should enable the South Caucasus to become an area of peace, integration and cooperation’. * On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Af

Daily Brief

Thursday, 3 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Thursday, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono. They discussed ‘the security situation and existing challenges in the South Caucasus’, exchanged views around the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation process, and discussed Armenia–EU partnership agenda items. * Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 2 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The head of the Armenian church, Catholicos Karekin II, has asked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to raise ‘the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh people’s just rights, the release of Armenian prisoners of war and preservation of Armenian spiritual-cultural heritage’ during Steinmeier’s visit to Azerbaijan. Steinmeier is the first German President to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan. * During Steinmeier’s meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, Aliyev stated that he

Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Multiple prisoners in Azerbaijan go on hunger strike

​​One killed and three wounded in a shootout in Makhachkala

A ‘museum’ dedicated to the full-scale war in Ukraine opens in a Vladikavkaz school

Armenia again denies Azerbaijani allegations of violating the ceasefire

Mtavari journalist attacked after calling ruling party satellite member a ‘slave’

Armenia and France discuss developing military-industrial cooperation

Georgian police detain journalist for allegedly disobeying orders

The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 08 April 2025Members only

