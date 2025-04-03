Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Monday, 7 April 2025
Regional * RFE/RL reported that on Friday night, there has been shooting in the direction of Khnatsakh, Syunik. Administrative head Seyran Mirzoyan said that shooting has ‘been more intense in the previous days’. * The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA reported that on Saturday, Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, ‘assigned specific tasks to the relevant officials to ensure that the Azerbaijan Army units remain prepared to respond swiftly to any provocation at any time’.