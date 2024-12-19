Media logo

TV channel Borjomi ‘temporarily’ stops broadcasting

by OC Media

After 27 years of broadcasting local media, TV channel Borjomi stated on 31 December that they ‘temporarily’ stopped working.

Speaking to Formula, Ekaterine Nozadze, the representative of the channel, stated that the decision is connected to the financial problems and ‘other crises’ which began after the controversial foreign agent law was adopted.

‘This is a temporary crisis, not a permanent one. We have temporarily suspended broadcasting, we have the right to suspend broadcasting for several months [...] We have also temporarily suspended the online page’, she said.

