Media logo

US House Foreign Affairs Chair: sanctions on Georgian officials, including ‘corrupt puppet-master Ivanishvili, are long overdue’

Avatar
by OC Media

Representative Michael McCaul, the Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on the White House to impose 'meaningful sanctions' on the Georgian government officials, including its billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

‘Expanded, meaningful sanctions on senior Georgian officials, including the government’s corrupt puppet-master Bidzina Ivanishvili, are long overdue’.

Avatar
OC Media
2757 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia designates two Chechen opposition bloggers as foreign agents

Monday, 23 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili invites Ivanishvili to discuss new elections

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter