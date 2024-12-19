US House Foreign Affairs Chair: sanctions on Georgian officials, including ‘corrupt puppet-master Ivanishvili, are long overdue’
Representative Michael McCaul, the Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on the White House to impose 'meaningful sanctions' on the Georgian government officials, including its billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.
‘Expanded, meaningful sanctions on senior Georgian officials, including the government’s corrupt puppet-master Bidzina Ivanishvili, are long overdue’.
