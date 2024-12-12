US Senator Cardin calls for sanctions against Georgian Dream officials under Magnitsky Act

US Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Georgian Dream’s continued violence against peaceful demonstrators and urged President Joe Biden to impose sanctions under the Magnitsky Act.

‘Now is the moment for the United States and our allies to stand strong with the people of Georgia in their pursuit of democracy and freedom’, Cardin said.

‘Georgian Dream has once again revealed its true nature with the selection of notorious anti-American provocateur [President-elect] Mikheil Kavelashvili as its standard bearer. Mr. Kavelashvili has been a central figure in Georgia’s democratic backsliding, including his role in co-authoring the Russian-style foreign agent law’, the statement said.

Cardin stated that when the Georgian people gathered in massive numbers on Saturday to protest the rise of an anti-democratic figure, ‘security forces met them with torture and brutality’.

‘Georgian Dream must immediately end its violent assault on innocent citizens and release all detained protestors, including minors, held in their prisons’, the statement read.

‘President Biden should hold accountable those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts of repression, including issuing Global Magnitsky sanctions’.