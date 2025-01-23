Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Regional * Local media outlets in Abkhazia have drawn attention to rumours being spread that Abkhazia’s Armenian community may be targeted if presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba wins the upcoming election. On 24 January, the Arm.Info outlet claimed that Ardzinba, along with businessperson Levan Mikaa, is one of the ‘main initiators of the persecution of Armenians’ in Abkhazia. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet also alleged that the opposition has ‘close ties with radical Turkish nationali