Media logo
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Local media outlets in Abkhazia have drawn attention to rumours being spread that Abkhazia’s Armenian community may be targeted if presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba wins the upcoming election. On 24 January, the Arm.Info outlet claimed that Ardzinba, along with businessperson Levan Mikaa, is one of the ‘main initiators of the persecution of Armenians’ in Abkhazia. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet also alleged that the opposition has ‘close ties with radical Turkish nationali

Daily Brief

Monday, 27 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster that Azerbaijan applied ‘banned psychoactive methods’ against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan ‘in order to extort narratives and testimonies aimed at inciting regional escalation’. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling Pashinyan’s allegations regarding the use of psychotropic substances ‘completely baseless and ridiculous’. Th

Daily Brief

Friday, 24 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * When asked by reporters to comment on the ongoing trial of Nagorno-Karabakh officials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that ‘as part of the trilateral process’, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia reached agreements, ‘including on the need to resolve humanitarian issues’. She ‘confirm[ed]’ their commitment to those agreements and expressed readiness ‘to provide the necessary assistance’. * Turan stated that the administration of President Dona

Daily Brief

Thursday, 23 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetian authorities have released two Georgian citizens — Aleksi Mamulia, 53, and Vano Japiashvili, 51 — into Georgian custody. According to the South Ossetian State Security Committee, the pair entered South Ossetia accidentally and showed repentance, which is why no criminal charges were presented against them. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Switzerland to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum. * Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Ku

Most Popular

News Stories

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Russia reportedly summons Azerbaijani ambassador as bilateral relations continue to sour

Pro-opposition TV station shutters broadcast for viewers outside Tbilisi

EU suspends visa-free regime for Georgian diplomatic passports

Pashinyan accused of ‘ignorance’ after controversial statement on Armenian Genocide

Chechen unit accused of blowing up Belgorod apartment block

IDP self-immolates in Tbilisi ‘over housing conditions’

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org