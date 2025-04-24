Media logo
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Abkhazian State Security Service has reported that more than 100 people were detained in the first quarter of 2025 for violating the administrative boundary with Georgia. Of these, four were held criminally responsible, while the rest were held administratively. Armenia * As part of his official visit to Estonia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn. The visit sparked criticism in Armenia, with some accusing Pashinyan, as

Daily Brief

Monday, 28 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Monday, Armenia again dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * Kaja Kallas, EU Foreign Minister, wrote on X that she ‘discussed’ her upcoming visit to Armenia with President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Rome. Kallas also noted that she ‘reaffirmed the EU’s strong commitment to deepening ties and exchanged views on the situation in South Caucasus, incl[uding] efforts towards Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation, and peace in the region’. * Prime Minister Ni

Daily Brief

Friday, 25 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will embark on a working visit to Estonia from 27–28 April, during which he is expected to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, President Alar Karis, Parliamentary Speaker Lauri Husar, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna, as well as representatives of Estonia’s Armenian community. Pashinyan and Michal are expected to discuss defence issues, opportunities to promote bilateral relations, and EU–Armenia relations, and will hold a joint press c

Daily Brief

Thursday, 24 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Armenian Defence Ministry has again accused units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of opening fire towards Khoznavar village in the Syunik Province, damaging a residential house. This is the third time Armenia has blamed Azerbaijani fire for damaging structures in Khoznavar since 31 March. * Yesterday, a meeting was held between Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits and South Ossetian Ambassador to Abkhazia, Oleg Botsiev. The pair discussed the current state of Abkhazian–Sout

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Daghestani Sports Minister no longer accused of financing terrorism

‘I’m left empty-handed’ — a huge fire in a Tbilisi market destroys vendors’ livelihoods

Armenian ministers visit border villages reportedly targeted by Azerbaijan in recent weeks

Wednesday, 30 April 2025

South Ossetian detained on charges of spying for Georgia

Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia bail set at $18,000 for failing to appear before anti-UNM commission

Review | Skazz at Tbilisi’s Junkyard — proof Georgia’s punk scene is still flourishing

Iranian President Pezeshkian visits Azerbaijan

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 30 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org