Wednesday, 8 January 2025

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 7 January 2025

Regional * Armenia has denied firing at Azerbaijani positions yesterday. This was the second denial issued by the Armenian Defence Ministry that day, following Azerbaijani accusations that its military had fired on Azerbaijani positions in the southeastern section of the border on 5 January. * Azerbaijan has announced that the preparatory hearing for the criminal cases against Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including former Nagorno-Karabakh officials, will take place on 17 January. Armen

Monday, 6 January 2025

Regional * The US State Department has told Voice of America’s Armenian service that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘in any format where both parties can agree on where they can make progress’ on a peace treaty. * On Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry refuted the Azerbaijani accusations that the Armenian military had fired on Azerbaijani positions in the southeastern section of the border on 5 January. Armenia * Tiran Khachatryan, Former Deputy Chief of the General Sta

Friday, 3 January 2025

Regional * Abkhazia’s Ambassador-at-Large Kan Taniya has told Radio Sputnik that if Georgia chooses a pro-Western vector, it will be forced to open a second front against Russia in Abkhazia. ‘In such conditions, it is unlikely that anyone will have time to help them [Georgians], or will help them. They [Georgians] understand that in the current conditions, no one will discuss the withdrawal or introduction of troops, the Russian Federation will resolve the issue within a few days’, Taniya said

Thursday, 2 January 2025

Azerbaijan * A customs official was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle four kilogrammes of gold out of Azerbaijan. Afsar Mirzaliyev, who works for the State Customs Committee’s Anti-Smuggling Department, was detained at Baku airport. * President Ilham Aliyev’s cousin, Izzatkhanim Javadova, was arrested near Athens, Greece, on drug charges. Javadova, also known as Michaela Jav, is Aliyev’s first cousin. She is also a DJ. She was arrested in a drug bust at a party she was reportedly o

Editor‘s Picks

