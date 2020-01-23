Women banned from swimming pool in Daghestan’s Kaspiysk

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The Anzhi Arena sports complex in Kaspiysk, in south Daghestan, has banned women from using their swimming pool, leading to anger from some local residents.

The man­age­ment of the complex, which claims on it’s website to host the largest swimming pool in the North Caucasus, announced the changes on Monday to take effect the following day.

Svetlana Anokhina, editor-in-chief of Daptar, an online Dagh­es­tani women’s journal, condemned the move on Instagram, calling it gender-based dis­crim­i­na­tion.

Anokhina’s post caused public outcry, leading many women to write com­plaints to the Dagh­es­tani Prosecutor’s Office.

‘Very inter­est­ing story. We are the coolest and longest pool. Come and visit us! Here we have classes for children and various athletes advertise us, and we also have a good admin­is­tra­tor whose name is Alice. That’s what is written on the pool’s page’, Anokhina wrote in her post.

‘True, women can work there, but what about swimming in the pool? They can’t. Well, what did that “one guy” say, that the best exercise for a woman is in the garden, and the best pool is probably washing, right?’

According to Open Media, a Russian news site, the owner of the Anzhi Arena sports complex is Asiyat Abakarova, who they suggested was the daughter of Derbent mayor Khizri Abakarov, though the complex denied this.

A spokesper­son for the Anzhi Arena defended the ban, pointing out that they had another, smaller pool which was still open to women. According to her, restric­tions in the large pool appeared after visitors agreed to the division into male and female pools.

The spokesper­son told OC Media that girls under 14 could still use the larger pool, but only if accom­pa­nied by a man.

‘Increasing discrimination’ in Daghestan

According to Anokhina, the day after the sports complex announced the new rules, three women from Makhachkala submitted a complaint to the Dagh­es­tani Prosecutor’s Office against the ban.

They asked the Prosecutor’s Office to inves­ti­gate if the sports complex had violated anti-dis­crim­na­tion laws, which could mean a fine of ₽50,000–₽100,000 ($810–$1,600).

Anokhina told OC Media that Olga Gnezdilo­va, a lawyer at North Caucasus rights group Pravovaia Init­sia­ti­va, had helped compose the complaint and was prepared to help other appli­cants as well.

Lawyer Marat Ismailov told OC Media that the ban on women visiting the pool does violate the law, since both state insti­tu­tions and entre­pre­neurs are not allowed to take a dis­crim­i­na­to­ry approach and deny service to anyone.

Saida Sir­azhudi­no­va, the head of Caucasus World Devel­op­ment, a local non-profit, told OC Media that similar cases of dis­crim­i­na­tion had recently been observed all over Daghestan.

‘Every day there is an increase in gender seg­re­ga­tion’, she said. ‘More and more new attempts to introduce restric­tions on women.’

‘Most likely, this will not be the last case that causes resent­ment. A lot remains hidden and unknown to the public because many women are not ready to assert their rights.’

Sir­azhudi­no­va said that it was impos­si­ble to consider Daghestan a homo­ge­neous society.

‘Daghestan is different, espe­cial­ly in its urban envi­ron­ments. Even a single look at the audience at uni­ver­si­ties, people on the streets, allows us to under­stand this.’

‘Therefore, in addition to those who are indif­fer­ent to the pro­hi­bi­tions, there will be those who are not satisfied with them.’

‘But, how many of them will be able to transfer this dis­con­tent from emotional expe­ri­ences into legal action? Not many. The pressure and threats are great’, she said.

‘While earlier some restric­tions (most often formal ones) existed only in the private sector, now, increas­ing­ly, dis­crim­i­na­tion is becoming total’, she concluded.