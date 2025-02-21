60 people allegedly kidnapped in Chechnya over WhatsApp group

The opposition telegram channel Niyso has reported that 60 residents in the Chechen town of Sernovodskoye have been kidnapped by Chechen security forces.

Niyso representatives called the abduction ‘the biggest mass abduction by the Russian regime in occupied Chechnya in recent months’, noting that almost half of the victims were women.

Speaking to OC Media, a Niyso representative said that the abductions took place at night, between 24:00 and 02:00. By the following morning, all of the abductees had been released, Niyso said.

OC Media was able to read the first-hand account of the source who contacted Niyso about the abductions.

According to this report, Chechnya’s security forces abducted members of a WhatsApp chatroom focused on Islamic literature. The anonymous source noted that those detained were interrogated and had their phones searched.

Earlier in February, Niyso reported that hundreds of schoolchildren, as well as their family members, had been kidnapped in Chechnya in an attempt to identify an unknown person seen burning a Russian flag in a video. It is not known whether all of those abducted were eventually released.

In October 2024, security forces also reportedly kidnapped several people from the village of Engal-Yurt in Gudermes after someone set fire to fields in the village, which Niyso reported as having been seized by the authorities.

Prior to that, in May 2024, Chechen authorities reportedly abducted 80–90 people after a man burnt a car decorated with symbols associated with Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov and his family. The suspect was allegedly found, but was never named by the authorities.

There were also reports of mass detentions in Urus-Martan in December 2022 following a conflict between a traffic police officer and a special forces officer who refused to obey him.