​​Ramzan Kadyrov boasts about high-profile guests at his son’s wedding

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has published a partial list of official guests who attended the wedding of his 17-year-old son Adam Kadyrov. Included in the list were Russian deputy prime ministers Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak, Presidential Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yuri Chaika, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky, and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov.

In a post on Telegram on Monday evening, Kadyrov stated that eight regional heads were present at the celebration, including Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic in occupied Ukraine. The heads of North Ossetia, Daghestan, Karachay-Cherkessia, Kabarda–Balkaria, and Ingushetia also reportedly took part in the festivities.

The Chechen leader further claimed that the guest list included ‘stars of sport, cultural figures, scientists, and religious leaders’. He paid special attention to the presence of foreign diplomats: ambassadors from Iran, the UAE, Turkey, and Kazakhstan attended the event.

‘I represent Kazakhstan not only in Moscow but across the Russian Federation. I regularly visit different regions. The Kazakh and Chechen peoples share close, friendly ties. We remember that thousands of Chechens were deported to Kazakhstan. Chechens have not forgotten how the Kazakh people helped them in their time of need. I came primarily to honour this friendship’, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia, Dauren Abayev, told journalists from the Kazakh media outlet Orda.kz.

According to Kadyrov, additional congratulations were sent by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Federation Council Chair Valentina Matvienko, and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino.

‘I am deeply grateful to all of them. They not only shared our celebration but made it brighter and more memorable with their presence. It is truly wonderful to be surrounded by people you value and respect during such moments. This was even noted by our elders, who were very pleased to see so many highly respected figures from both our country and abroad’, Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that even more guests had expressed a desire to attend, but ‘not everyone was able to come due to various valid reasons’.

Adam Kadyrov’s wedding took place on 28 June in the village of Akhmat-Yurt (formerly Tsentoroy), the Kadyrov family’s ancestral home. Despite being underage, Adam Kadyrov has already been appointed to several high-ranking positions: he ‘serves’ as Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, supervisor of the republic’s Special Forces University and Ministry of Internal Affairs, and holds the title of ‘Hero of the Chechen Republic’.

