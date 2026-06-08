Against All Democratic Party: ‘no possibility of expressing the will of citizens’

The Against All Democratic Party, led by human rights activist Nina Karapetyants, has issued a statement highlighting that ‘there is no possibility of expressing the will of citizens and its fair recording’. They went on to add that ‘the desired result can be achieved only by bringing about revolutionary changes’.

The party then expressed gratitude to the 21,467 citizens who voted for the party ‘regardless of threats, propaganda, and other electoral violations’.

They concluded by emphasising that despite the results, ‘we will continue our struggle, exposing all the flaws in our public, political life, and our organisational way of living, and finding solutions for them.

‘We will expand to include more and more creative and irreconcilable people for change, total and all-encompassing change’.

