Aliyev announces snap presidential elections for February

President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Azerbaijan will hold snap presidential elections on 7 February 2024, a year before his fourth term as president ends.

Aliyev has served as Azerbaijan’s president since October 2003.

In 2009, a public referendum removed a limit on the number of terms that a president could serve. Another referendum held in 2016 extended the presidential terms to seven years.

The 2016 referendum also created the office of vice president, a position that has been held by Aliyev’s wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, since 2017.

The last presidential elections were held in 2018, with Aliyev officially receiving 86% of the vote. The elections were boycotted by Azerbaijan’s major opposition parties. Both local and international election monitors have for years found elections in Azerbaijan to be neither free nor fair.

No reason has yet been provided for the decision to hold early presidential elections next February.

Aliyev’s decree came three months after Azerbaijan launched an offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh. After the region surrendered to Azerbaijan, its Armenian population fled en masse.

It also comes as an apparent crackdown on independent media outlets is underway.

Two weeks ago, the authorities raided the offices of AbzasMedia, one of the last independent media organisations continuing to operate from within the country, and arrested their upper management and staff on charges of smuggling foreign currency into Azerbaijan. The founder of Kanal 13, an online TV station, and one of the channel’s anchors, were arrested soon after.

[Read on OC Media: Editorial | Ilham Aliyev’s attempt to eradicate the free press cannot succeed]

This is a developing story and will be updated.