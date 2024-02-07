Live updates | Azerbaijan holds snap presidential elections

Azerbaijanis are going to the polls today to vote in snap presidential elections, being held a year before President Ilham Aliyev’s fourth term comes to an end.

Official turnout 39% by 12:00

Azerbaijan’s Central Electoral Commission has announced that as of midday, 2.5 million people had cast their votes within the country’s borders, bringing the total official voter turnout to 39%.

Azerbaijan’s current president, Ilham Aliyev, and his family cast their votes in Stepanakert (Khankendi), the now practically deserted former capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, which came under Azerbaijani control in September 2023.

Mazahir Panahov, the chair of the Central Electoral Commission, stated earlier that preliminary results would be announced at 21:00.

Who’s running against Aliyev?

Aliyev is running against six other candidates, all of whom have consistently sided with the ruling party and are believed to pose no threat to the current president.

Azerbaijan’s major opposition parties announced in December that they would boycott the election.

Aliyev’s current term began in April 2018, when he won with 86% of the vote. He has been Azerbaijan’s president since October 2003.

Aliyev’s official competitors for the presidency are:

Fazil Mustafa — MP and chair of the Great Establishment party. Mustafa took part in the 2008 presidential elections and came third with 2.43%. He is currently deputy chair of the parliament’s culture committee and a member of Azerbaijan’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Zahid Orujov — MP and chair of the parliament’s Human Rights Committee.

Gudrat Hasanguliyev — MP and chair of the All-Azerbaijan People’s Front Party since 2004. Hasanguliyev previously ran in the 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018 presidential elections.

Razi Nurullayev — MP and chair of the National Front Party. Nurullayev took part in Azerbaijan’s last presidential elections, taking last place out of eight candidates with 0.74%.

Elshad Musayev — chair of the Great Azerbaijan party. Elshad Musayev nominated himself in the 2003 presidential elections, but was at that time rejected by the Central Election Commission.

Fuad Aliyev — chair of the Independent Trade Union (ITU). Aliyev took part in the 2008 presidential elections and took sixth place with 0.77% of the vote.

Polls open

Polls opened today at 08:00 and will remain open until 19:00.

According to the Central Election Commission, 6.5 million people are eligible to vote.

Voting will take place in 6,537 polling stations across Azerbaijan and 49 polling stations abroad in 37 countries.

Aliyev announced snap elections in December, claiming this was because Azerbaijan had taken complete control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Elections were not set to be held until 2025. The authorities said that more than 23,000 voters would vote in 26 polling stations in the territories that have come under Azerbaijan’s control since 2020.