Nagorno-Karabakh surrenders to Azerbaijan

The government of Nagorno-Karabakh has announced that they have accepted a ceasefire proposal, a day after Azerbaijan launched an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh to ‘restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan’.

According to an announcement by the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh on 20 September, with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, an agreement was reached on the complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00. The agreement includes:

The withdrawal of any armed forces of the Republic of Armenia present.

The ‘disbandment and complete disarmament’ of the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Issues related to the integration of the region into Azerbaijan and the rights and security of its Armenian population ‘within the framework of the Constitution of Azerbaijan’ will be discussed at a meeting in the central Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh tomorrow, and ‘during subsequent meetings’.

Azerbaijan stated that a ceasefire would begin at 13:00 with the mediation of Russia. Nagorno-Karabakh also agreed to a meeting with Azerbaijani representatives in Yevlakh, west Azerbaijan, tomorrow.

Half an hour after the agreed start of the ceasefire, reports continued to emerge of shelling within Nagorno-Karabakh, with Nagorno-Karabakh MP Metakse Hakobyan telling RFE/RL that shooting from Azerbaijani forces had continued.

Armeniam PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a live address to the public that while the latest information suggested that the intensity of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh had decreased sharply, he ‘[could] not say that it has been reduced to zero’.

‘We hope that the military escalation will not continue’, said Pashinyan. ‘Stability and cessation of hostilities are even more important in these conditions.’

This article will be updated as events develop.

Advertisements

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.