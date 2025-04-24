Amnesty International says Armenian police used ‘unlawful’ force during 2024 anti-government protests

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The prominent human rights advocacy group Amnesty International has accused Armenian authorities of using ‘unlawful force against demonstrators’ during anti-government protests in 2024.

In a report issued on Tuesday, Amnesty International said that ‘some 101 individuals were injured, including 17 police officers, and 98 people were reportedly detained. At least 15 individuals were later charged with hooliganism and violating public order. No law enforcement officers were indicted or charged following an inquiry into the proportionality and legality of the police response’.

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch also criticised the police response to the protest, particularly the usage of sonic crowd control grenades.

‘Armenian law did not, at that time, specifically provide a basis for use of the type of sonic grenades deployed on 12 June’, Human Rights Watch said in their report.

In addition, Amnesty International said the protests ‘were accompanied by reports of increased pressure and harassment against journalists, including insults and threats’.

The protests in May and June of 2024 erupted after Armenia's unilateral handover of territories in the country’s Tavush Province to Azerbaijan. The demonstrations grew in size and in their goal, with many demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Elsewhere, the organisation said that in the context of the Armenian government’s struggle to integrate Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians following their expulsion in 2023, ‘freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly were curtailed on several occasions and journalists and environmental defenders were threatened and harassed’.

For the refugees, ‘housing, employment and education remained particularly difficult’.

The government’s recent decision to slash benefits offered to Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians has spurred more anti-government protests.