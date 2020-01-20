Analysis | The economic and educational consequences of child marriage in Georgia

Child marriage is a per­sis­tent problem in Georgia, one with social, psy­cho­log­i­cal, physical, and economic costs to both the women affected and Georgian society. New research from CRRC Georgia suggests that inter­ven­tions in the education system could help alleviate at least the latter of these.

Widely condemned as a violation of human rights, child marriage is asso­ci­at­ed with negative health outcomes — both physical and psy­cho­log­i­cal. Aside from these clear issues, a growing body of research suggests child marriage also has economic con­se­quences for both the women who marry under the age of 18 and society at large.

A policy brief released by CRRC Georgia today shows that child marriage remains a per­sis­tent problem in Georgia for both ethnic Georgians and ethnic minori­ties and that it comes with sig­nif­i­cant economic con­se­quences. Yet, the brief also suggests that inter­ven­tions in the education system have the potential to alleviate the economic harm of child marriage.

The child marriage rate in Georgia has remained static over the years. Data from a UN Women study on women’s economic inac­tiv­i­ty suggests that the share of women who have ever married in the country who did so when they were under the age of 18 has not changed beyond the margin of error over the decades.

In the 2010s, the survey suggests 14% of women who ever married did so before turning 18, the same share as in the 1950s and earlier. This finding falls in line with UNICEF’s most recent estimate of the early marriage rate in Georgia.

Still, it likely under­es­ti­mates the extent of the issue to a certain extent, since people under the age of 18 at the time of the survey were not inter­viewed.

The data suggest that child marriage is a par­tic­u­lar­ly acute problem in rural areas, with 21% of rural women who have ever married having done so under the age of 18. This is a rate twice as high as in Tbilisi (9%) and other urban areas (10%).

The study is, however, incon­clu­sive when it comes to child marriage rates among ethnic minori­ties (10%) compared with ethnic Georgians (9%). This likely stems from the rel­a­tive­ly small number of ethnic minori­ties within the survey; other studies have found much higher rates among Georgia’s ethnic minori­ties, par­tic­u­lar­ly the country’s ethnic Azer­bai­jani pop­u­la­tion.

This finding does, however, underline the point that child marriage is not just a problem among ethnic minori­ties in Georgia — but also among ethnic Georgians.

The costs of child marriage

Using data from CRRC Georgia, Swiss Devel­op­ment Coop­er­a­tion, and UN Women, I sta­tis­ti­cal­ly matched the group of women who had married early to a group who had not but came from similar socioe­co­nom­ic back­grounds. Using this matched sample, it was possible to estimate the effects of child marriage on women’s economic and edu­ca­tion­al outcomes.

The results showed that women who married under the age of 18 earned 35% less than those from similar back­grounds who did not marry as children. Moreover, they were sig­nif­i­cant­ly less likely to par­tic­i­pate in the labour force.

This is in a context where women already make sig­nif­i­cant­ly less and par­tic­i­pate in the labour force at sig­nif­i­cant­ly lower rates than men.

Edu­ca­tion­al attain­ment was also sig­nif­i­cant­ly lower among the women who married before turning 18. The women in the matched sample who married underage were 2.3 times less likely to attain a higher education than those who married later in life.

Similarly, women who married as adults were six per­cent­age points more likely to obtain a voca­tion­al education than those who married as children.

Two-thirds of women who married under the age of 18 (64%) obtained only secondary or lower levels of education, compared with 36% of women from similar socioe­co­nom­ic back­grounds who married as adults.

However, the study suggests that when women who marry under 18 attain similar levels of education as those who marry as adults, the dif­fer­ences in outcomes largely disappear.

The women who married as children and those who married above the age of 18 in the matched sample who had the same levels of education earned sta­tis­ti­cal­ly indis­tin­guish­able amounts. They also par­tic­i­pat­ed in the labour force at similar rates.

This finding suggests clear paths to alle­vi­at­ing the economic harm that child marriage causes in Georgia. By sup­port­ing girls who marry under 18 to stay in and complete school, encour­ag­ing those who have left to return, and creating an enabling envi­ron­ment for both groups, the economic harm of child marriage could be reduced.

Child marriage has clear social, psy­cho­log­i­cal, and health con­se­quences. These matter more than, and likely con­tribute to, the economic con­se­quences described above.

While the ultimate goal of policy on child marriage in Georgia should be ending it, until that time, reducing the economic harm it causes should also be a goal. The data suggest that edu­ca­tion­al inter­ven­tions are poten­tial­ly a ben­e­fi­cial place to start.

The data and repli­ca­tion code of its analysis are available here.

This article was written by Dustin Gilbreath, Deputy Research Director at CRRC Georgia. The views presented in this article do not represent the views of UN Women, CRRC Georgia, or any related entity.