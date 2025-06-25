Armenia raids homes of opposition figures and detains Archbishop Galstanyan for plotting ‘terrorist attacks and coup’

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Since Wednesday morning, searches have been underway in the homes of opposition members, including Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, following which the priest and 13 others were detained by the Armenian authorities for allegedly plotting ‘terrorist attacks and a coup d’état’.

In the afternoon, Armenia’s Investigative Committee reported launching criminal prosecution of 16 people and the arrest of 14 others.

As a result of nearly 90 searches, the Investigative Committee reported they found ‘objects and documents related to the mentioned crimes’, which reportedly included ‘firearms and ammunition, action plans, lists of recruited persons, [...] a list of persons appointed to relevant positions in the executive branch after the forcible seizure of power, detailed planning of illegal actions to be carried out by the criminal group’.

A search being carried out by Armenian authorities that turned up weapons and ammunition.

After reports of the raids emerged on Wednesday morning, the Investigative Committee said the authorities thwarted the plot allegedly led by Galstanyan. The committee said that over 1,000 individuals had been recruited since January 2025 and had already acquired explosives.

Sharing the Investigative Committee’s statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote that the authorities ‘prevented a major and despicable “criminal-oligarchic-clerical” plan to destabilise [...] Armenia and usurp power’.

The authorities suggested that the coup had been planned from November 2024, after Galstanyan failed to achieve his plan of assuming power through mass protests through his movement, the Holy Struggle.

‘In order to achieve this goal, with the prior agreement of several participants in the movement, he has acquired the necessary means and tools to commit terrorism and seize power within the group, as well as having intentionally created other conditions, thus preparing to usurp power’, the statement read.

The authorities claimed Galstanyan had been recruiting his followers to form ‘strike teams’ intended to carry out terrorist acts aimed at overthrowing the government and seizing power.

According to the Investigative Committee, during meetings with participants and supporters of the Holy Struggle, Galstanyan ‘categorically ruled out’ assuming power via elections. Instead, Galstanyan announced that implementation of the movement’s ultimate goal would be ‘not through the logic of gatherings, but through mutually agreed-upon violent action by small strike groups at a convenient moment’.

The committee has alleged that the movement decided to form up to 250 such units consisting of 25 military-trained persons, mostly former military servicemembers and ex-police officers, each with specific objectives, within 24 to 36 hours, tasked with creating ‘an uncontrollable situation’ throughout Armenia.

The Investigative Committee said the conspirators have obtained needed tools and data for blocking roads in Yerevan and the regions, paralysing traffic, carrying out explosions, damaging power and internet cables, ‘hinder or even [prevent] the movement of relevant police forces’, hacking the government’s websites, and eventually forcing the government to step down.

The Investigative Committee also released audio recordings they claim were of the Holy Struggle’s leaders and members discussing the coup.

People gathered near the Investigative Committee where detained opposition figures were taken. Photo: Holy Struggle movement.

On Tuesday, Civic.am, a news outlet affiliated with the ruling Civil Contract party, published a seven page document which it claimed was ‘the opposition’s coup plan’.

According to the document, the church, as well as recently detained Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, ex-presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, and Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, among others, were listed as ‘human resources’ to be used in the coup. The documents say the movement intended to conclude its operations on 21 September, Armenia’s Independence Day.

OC Media was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the document.

The Prosecutor General's Office has sent the publication to the Investigative Committee.

Galstanyan heads Holy Struggle, formerly the Tavush for the Motherland movement, which was founded in the spring of 2024 as a protest movement against the border delimitation process with Azerbaijan, which began in Tavush, a province located on the border.

The movement gradually grew into a series of anti-government protests demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. The demonstrations were attended by thousands of people, a number not seen since the 2018 revolution that brought Pashinyan to power.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.