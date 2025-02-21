Media logo
Azerbaijan’s Media Crackdown

Another Azerbaijani journalist arrested as media crackdown continues

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova
Journalist Nurlan Gahramanli (Libre). Photo: Ulviyya Ali/VOA.
Journalist Nurlan Gahramanli (Libre). Photo: Ulviyya Ali/VOA.

Baku’s Khatai District Court has remanded journalist Nurlan (Libre) Gahramanli to one month and 15 days in pre-trial detention. Gahramanli, who is accused of smuggling money, was detained as part of the Meydan TV case.

On 20 February, Gahramanli was detained in Baku. According to his brother,  Gahramanli was then taken to Sumgayit, where he usually resides.

According to his brother, once there, Gahramanli’s house was raided and his and his brother’s phones were confiscated.

Afterwards, Gahramanli was taken back to Baku to attend a bail hearing. According to his relatives, who spoke to journalists, Gahramanli’s lawyer was not in attendance at court as the judge refused to wait for him, citing the inclement weather.

Gahramanli was previously detained in 2023 and sentenced to administrative arrest for sharing social posts against war. He has repeatedly stated that government pressure has been exerted against him.

Previously, on 5 February, Shamshad Aghayev, Editor-in-Chief of the Argument media outlet who collaborated with Meydan TV, was detained. Shortly afterwards, he was remanded to two months and one day of pretrial detention.

Another journalist arrested as Azerbaijan’s media crackdown continues
Journalist Shamshad Aghayev was detained on charges of smuggling as part of the ongoing Meydan TV case.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

On 6 December 2024, Meydan TV employees Ramin (Deko) Jabrailzada, Aynur (Elgunesh) Ganbarova, Aysel Umudova, Aytaj (Tapdig) Ahmedova, Khayala Aghayeva, and Natig Javadli were detained. They were charged with smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior agreement. Under this article, they were remanded to four months of pretrial detention during the investigation.

The houses of all the detained journalists were raided, and their phones, laptops, and other personal belongings confiscated.

Since November 2023, around 30 journalists and public activists have been arrested in Azerbaijan on charges of smuggling.

Azerbaijan continues media crackdown — Turan and BBC Azerbaijan forced to close offices
Yesterday, Azerbaijan’s first independent media outlet, Turan, announced it would be closing its office due to financial problems.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan’s Media Crackdown
Azerbaijan
Freedom of the Press
Avatar
Aytan Farhadova
115 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia does not rule participating in 3+3 platform

Gyumri’s former mayor arrested on weapons charges, released ahead of local elections

Prominent Georgian Dream propagandist says ‘Ukraine’s defeat is our victory’

As media crackdown continues, BBC News Azerbaijan closes its office

South Ossetia obliged to return wrongfully accrued pensions to Russia

Village residents in Daghestan prepare rally in Moscow against school director’s dismissal

Another Azerbaijani journalist arrested as media crackdown continues

Georgian Parliament adopts amendments to provide public grants for NGOs

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 21 February 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org