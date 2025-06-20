Azerbaijan hands down lengthy sentences to Abzas Media team

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

The Baku Court of Grave Crimes has handed out lengthy sentences to the management and journalists of Abzas Media, one of the last independent Azerbaijan news sites operating in the country.

On Friday, the court sentenced Abzas Media’s director, Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-chief, Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifgizi), and investigative journalist Hafiz Babali to nine years in prison on charges of smuggling foreign currency as a group and money laundering. Journalists Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasimova were sentenced to eight years, and Mahammad Kekalov, a coordinator at Abzas, was sentenced to seven and a half years of prison.

Farid Mehralizada, a journalist at RFE/RL, was also sentenced to nine years. He was detained in June 2024.

Those convicted, as well as local and international rights groups, have dismissed the charges against them as politically motivated.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an activist who was present in court told OC Media that the journalists met the verdict with a smile, and sang a song during the hearing.

As the verdict was announced, the journalists stood holding an image of Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva, the daughters of Ilham Aliyev, Baylar Ayyubov, the head of the president’s security services, and Ali Naghiyev, the head of the State Security Service. The image was the cover of an investigation published by Abzas Media in June 2022 documenting corruption in agriculture in areas in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

The authorities raided the offices of Abzas Media and rounded up their team in November 2023. They were accused of smuggling money as part of a group.

https://oc-media.org/azerbaijani-police-raid-abzas-offices-and-detain-director/

During the investigation, several other charges were brought against them, including money laundering and obtaining property by criminal means.https://oc-media.org/explainer-one-year-on-in-azerbaijans-crackdown-on-independent-media/

More to follow…