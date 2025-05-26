Azerbaijani activist detained after distributing pamphlets about violent death of teenager



Activist Nijat Amiraslanov has been given 15 days of administrative detention on charges of minor hooliganism after helping schoolchildren distribute pamphlets about the suspicious death of 18-year-old student Elgun Ibrahimov in Ganja.

Ibrahimov died on 13 May after being found severely injured in the yard of the Technical University’s abandoned dormitory the day prior. His death sparked outcry in Azerbaijan, with many criticising the authorities for their handling of the case. While a criminal case was opened, the fact that the perpetrators have not yet been found has drawn criticism on social media.

Amiraslanov's relatives told OC Media that prior to his arrest, the activist met with schoolchildren in Gazakh and decided to help them distribute pamphlets about Ibrahimov's death in various places. His relatives suggested that he might have been detained due to his writing about issues faced in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan.

Amiraslanov was previously briefly detained in June 2024 and reportedly tortured in police custody after a former journalist, Shirin Abbasov (Tire), whom he had helped flee the country, returned and turned him in.

‘Each time he was brutally beaten by the police, but this time we know that he was not beaten. He was taken in a police car and without handcuffs to the court, and by the decision of the judge, he was arrested for 15 days. And we sent him the necessary things, such as clothes and food, and so far we have not been able to talk to him’, his relatives said.

In 2017, Amiraslanov was placed under 30 days of administrative arrest for resisting police. His lawyer, Elchin Sadigov, stated that his client was tortured in custody, causing him to lose his teeth.