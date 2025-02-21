Arab Court of Arbitration grants membership to Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam Kadyrov has been granted membership in the Chechen branch of the Arab Court of Arbitration during an official visit to Egypt.

The Chechen head announced that his son was granted membership in the court on his Telegram channel.

He also said that Adam Kadyrov received the Honorary Guest of Libya medal. Kadyrov said that this indicated a ‘high level of trust and recognition for his contribution to the development of international cooperation’.

Adam Kadyrov visited Egypt alongside a Chechen delegation on Wednesday to meet with representatives of the General Secretariat of the Council for Arab Economic Unity.

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the main objective of the meeting was to discuss prospects for expanding investment partnerships in various sectors.

As one of the most important economic bodies of the Arab League, the Council for Arab Economic Unity, was established in 1964. The council founded the Arab Court of Arbitration in 2021 to resolve commercial, economic, and investment disputes between legal entities at the interstate level.

Born in November 2007, Adam Kadyrov has not finished secondary school, but has, since November 2023, headed his father’s security service. He is also recognised as an honorary journalist in Chechnya and an ‘excellent ambulance driver’, and holds at least 15 awards, medals, and orders, making him one of the most titled officials in Russia.

Adam Kadyrov is infamous for appearing in a 2023 video shared by his father showing him beating Nikita Zhuravel, a man accused of burning a Quran. He was not held criminally liable for the act since it ‘did not constitute a crime’.

Following the incident with Zhuravel, Adam Kadyrov was honoured with the title of Hero of the Chechen Republic. He also received the Order of Duslyk from the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, ‘for his significant contribution to strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-confessional peace and harmony’.

At the end of August 2024, Adam Kadyrov was presented with Chechnya’s highest award: the Akhmat Kadyrov Order. In December 2024, he was given the Order of the Naib of the Imamate, Baysangur Benoevsky — an award named after a Chechen commander and resistance leader who fought during the 19th century Caucasian War.

In December 2023, then 16-year-old Adam Kadyrov was appointed ‘supervisor’ of a Russian Defence Ministry battalion formed in Chechnya and named in honour of Benoevsky.

He also ‘supervises’ a battalion named after Sheikh Mansur, another 19th century leader of the anti-Russian resistance in the North Caucasus, and the ‘Russian Special Forces University’ in Gudermes, where so-called volunteers participating in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine are trained.

In total, about 100 of Ramzan Kadyrov’s relatives — including his children, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, and brothers — occupy state positions at various levels in Chechnya.

According to calculations by Russian independent media outlet Verstka, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the head of Chechnya and his closest relatives have received 54 different state awards.