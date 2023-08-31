Arayik Harutyunyan resigns as president of Nagorno-Karabakh

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has announced his resignation, along with the second most senior official, State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan.

In a statement on Facebook, Harutyunyan suggested that holding on to the post could be an impediment to negotiations with the Azerbaijani government.

‘My biography and Azerbaijan's attitude towards it artificially create a number of conditions that cause significant problems from the point of view of building our next steps and conducting a flexible policy.’

‘In addition, the defeat in the war and the subsequent difficulties in the country have significantly reduced the trust in the authorities, especially the President, which has seriously hindered the further course of proper governance. Therefore, the change must start with me.’

He added that the move was aimed at ensuring ‘internal stability and strong public order’ in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Harutyunyan wrote that he would formally present his resignation on Friday, adding that Nersisyan would be replaced by Samvel Shahramanyan, the former head of the region’s Security Council.

More to follow…

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.