Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to peace deal

Azerbaijani pro-government media claims Armenia will launch war against Azerbaijan in April
Caliber claimed, citing ‘trusted sources’, that the ‘region is on the brink of another war, likely provoked by Armenia’.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have reportedly agreed on the terms of a historic peace deal, after over three decades of bitter conflict.
Azerbaijani pro-government news agency Report cited Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as saying negotiations on the text of the deal had been completed.
