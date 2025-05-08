Media logo
Armenia

Armenia reports new ceasefire violation following bilateral talks on past allegations

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Damage to the roof of a residential house in Khnatsakh, Syunik province. Photo: Armenian Defence Ministry.
Damage to the roof of a residential house in Khnatsakh, Syunik province. Photo: Armenian Defence Ministry.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

On Thursday, Armenia reported that the roof of yet another residential house was damaged on Wednesday night as a result of Azerbaijani fire. Reports of the violation came after Armenia and Azerbaijan had communications over prior reports.

The Armenian side reported no casualties.

It marked the fifth ceasefire violation report since 31 March in which Armenia said that civilian objects were damaged as a result of Azerbaijani fire.

As in previous cases, the Armenian Defence Ministry again provided footage showing the damage they claim to have been caused by Azerbaijani fire. Previously, three residential houses and a culture centre in Khnatsakh and Khoznavar in the Syunik region were targeted by Azerbaijani fire, with the Armenian side providing footage showing damage and bullet fragments.

Before the latest allegation from the Armenian side, Yerevan was accused of not reporting new damage to a residential house in Khnatsakh, according to RFE/RL.

The recent rise of tensions between the two countries started shortly after they ostensibly agreed on the terms of a peace deal on 13 March, after which, as of Wednesday noon, Armenia has denied Azerbaijan’s accusations of violating the ceasefire 26 times.

Aside from dismissing all Azerbaijani accusations, Armenian authorities repeatedly express their readiness to investigate the Azerbaijani allegations in case any evidence is provided.

A Factor TV report on Wednesday suggested that talks had taken place between Yerevan and Baku. The TV channel had sent an inquiry to the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office about Armenia’s offer to investigate ceasefire violation reports, to which the office responded by saying that Armenia had transferred ‘relevant information on ceasefire violations’ to Azerbaijan, and information about ceasefire violations was also presented to Yerevan from Baku.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not specify when the exchange took place, nor did it provide any additional information.

‘The Armenian side investigated the information and forwarded a report on the results of the investigation to the Azerbaijani side’, the office was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Factor TV said that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's office did not clarify whether the Azerbaijani side provided information about its own violations or the alleged violations by the Armenian side.

The residents of Armenian border villages have reported hearing Azerbaijani fire every night for over a month and a half.

Against the backdrop of increased ceasefire violations claims, as well as numerous reports from Armenia’s border villages of shootings from the Azerbaijani side, particularly at night, the EU Mission in Armenia announced that starting from March, they had increased the number of night patrols to ‘enhance nighttime security and safety and relieve possible tensions’.

Azerbaijan holds military drills ‘in Nakhchivan’ as tensions with Armenia continue
The military drills took place following a volley of accusations of ceasefire violation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka

Armenia
Azerbaijan
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
343 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Georgian Dream ally and businessperson sentenced to nine years in prison

Armenia reports new ceasefire violation following bilateral talks on past allegations

Pashinyan loses temper in parliament after being accused of not holding allies accountable for corruption

Georgia’s Security Service criticises US Embassy for alerting about bomb threats in Tbilisi

Aliyev receives Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Lâm

Russia’s cynical distortion of Victory Day

In last-minute cancellation, Aliyev will not attend Moscow Victory Day celebration

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 08 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org