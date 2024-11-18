Armenian cabinet members resign following Pashinyan’s criticism

play pause Playback speed: 1 00:00 / 00:00 Array Array Powered by AiVOOV

On Monday, six cabinet members resigned following Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s criticism last week of the poor performance of the judicial, legal, and law enforcement bodies.

The rumours of the resignations of the cabinet members first surfaced on Sunday evening.

On Monday, it was confirmed that as of the afternoon, six officials resigned – Judicial Council President Karen Andreasyan, Anti-Corruption Committee President Sasun Khachatryan, Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, the chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan, and the chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan.

Amid the official confirmations of the resignations, Pashinyan commented on the issue in a Facebook post, stating that he had asked several government officials to resign.

‘The reasons for asking them to do so are not personal, but systemic, which I have publicly talked about,’ said Pashinyan.

During a cabinet meeting last Thursday, Pashinyan criticised Armenia’s judicial and law-enforcement bodies for their poor performance, despite government support and investments.

‘Although there are pension and social issues, we have doubled the salaries of those in the judicial, legal, and law enforcement systems, created new institutions, acquired equipment and vehicles, and changed laws—but we still hear [excuses]’, Pashinyan said.

He condemned the increase in crime, including those committed with firearms, an inefficient fight against corruption, the long-lasting trials, and other systemic issues.

‘My patience is running out’, Pashinyan said, emphasising that it was coming to an end.

‘I have nothing more to give. What you’ve asked of me, I’ve provided. I haven’t interfered in anything, I haven’t entered anyone's affairs,’ said Pashinyan, adding that he would not hold further consultations on such issues, but instead ‘will make decisions’.

MPs of the ruling party saw the resignations as ‘a normal process,’ while the opposition commented on Pashinyan’s call for dismissal as an attempt to amend its image as part of ‘the logic of [a] pre-election strategy’.

‘The authorities are essentially trying to package all the problems that have accumulated over these years and present them with a new face’, said opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan.

Abrahamyan added that Pashinyan shaving off his beard for the first time since the 2018 Velvet Revolution was also part of this ‘symbolic’ process.

‘The coincidence here is not accidental. It is quite possible that, in terms of image, [Pashinyan] has been given certain advice, which he is currently implementing,’ added.

Monday’s mass resignation was the second such incident in as many months.

In October, three officials stepped down shortly after Pashinyan criticised the quality of Armenia’s electricity supply, sparking speculation about the potential nationalisation of a major Russian-owned electricity distributor.