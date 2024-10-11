Resignations follow government criticism of Armenia’s electricity supply

Three officials have resigned shortly after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticised the quality of Armenia’s electricity supply, a move that led to speculation of a possible nationalisation of a major Russian-owned electricity distributor.

On Thursday, Garegin Baghramyan, the chair of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, which oversees energy and natural gas supply contracts, among other things, resigned. His spokesperson did not provide further information on his decision.

The same day, Hakob Vardanyan, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, also submitted his resignation. According to media reports, Vardanyan, who coordinated the ministry’s energy sector, previously worked for the Tashir Group and the Electric Networks of Armenia, the latter of which has a monopoly on electricity supply in Armenia. Both companies are owned by Russian-Armenian businessperson Samvel Karapetyan.

On Friday, the Deputy Minister of Economy, Narek Teryan, also resigned, with no additional comment provided. Teryan coordinated industry, cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union, public investments, and trade.

Local media has speculated that the resignations were connected, alleging that there was discontent and mistrust by the authorities towards those responsible for Armenia’s energy sector.

The resignations came shortly after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday headed consultations on the quality of Armenia’s electricity supply, which led to speculation of a possible move to nationalise Electric Networks of Armenia.

Electricity cuts have become more frequent across Armenia in recent months, causing public discontent.

At a parliamentary debate on the issue in September, the ruling Civil Contract party’s parliamentary head, Hayk Konjoryan, cited ‘mass complaints’ about power cuts, which he said had caused damage to equipment and large financial losses for businesses.

Konjoryan said that a ‘new toolkit’ was needed to resolve issues with the Electric Networks of Armenia.