fbpx
Support Us

Armenian MoD proposes $61,000 fee to avoid conscription

25 August 2022
Photo: Ministry of Defence of Armenia.
The link is copied
Support Us

The Armenian Ministry of Defence has put forward proposals to allow conscripts to avoid most of their military service in exchange for ֏24 million ($61,000).

The bill, which was submitted for public debate on Wednesday, would allow wealthier Armenians to serve for just 4.5 months, instead of the usual two years. 

The ministry explained that the ‘logic’ behind the move was that ֏24 million would be enough to pay a contract soldier ֏400,000 ($1,000) per month for five years. 

The ministry said that increasing pay for contract soldiers was ‘the most important motivational component of introducing a professional military service system’. 

A scheme in which conscripts can extend their service to three years in exchange for a monthly $100 stipend and certain other benefits has failed to attract candidates. There are currently only three people taking part in the programme, with no new applicants between 2021 and 2022. 

The ministry said it wanted to replace the programme with 5-year paid service contracts, the money for which is expected to come from payments for early discharge.

The bill has been met with harsh criticism among many in Armenia. Daniel Ioannisyan, a local democracy watchdog, called the bill a ‘shamefully bad idea’ that will ‘deepen social stagnation and will negatively affect security, public solidarity, and justice’. Ioannisyan assumed that the bill might cause more ‘polarisation’ and even ‘socially based hatred’. 

‘There is a problem with social rights in the country. Many things can or are forgiven to the rich (thanks to ties, corruption, expensive attorneys, amounts of fines, etc.) that are not forgiven to the poor’. Ioannisyan wrote on Facebook, ‘This project only legitimises this inequality, and essentially it turns out that “yes, the rich are truly privileged”’. 

Andranik Shirinyan, an Armenia-based coordinator at Freedom House, called the bill ‘antisocial’ in a post on Facebook. 

‘This is just a privilege of the rich in a country where around 30% of the population lives in poverty’. 

Shirinyan wrote that this might also be seen as an indication that the government was not able to fight corruption in the military and was instead ‘legitimising’ it. 

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Three TV channels sanctioned at request of Georgian Dream
Freedom of the Press

Three TV channels sanctioned at request of Georgian Dream

Emergency services battle forest fire in Borjomi
Georgia

Emergency services battle forest fire in Borjomi

South Ossetia to partially reopen crossing points for Akhalgori Georgians 
South Ossetia

South Ossetia to partially reopen crossing points for Akhalgori Georgians 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us