Armenian President Khachaturyan: ‘Armenia is entering a new phase of political development’

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has given an official address in which he emphasised that Armenia was ‘entering a new phase of political development’.

He also highlighted that ‘the results formed by the free expression of citizens’ will are the legal and moral foundation on which the legitimacy of state power rests’.

‘I express my deep gratitude to all citizens of the Republic of Armenia who, with their participation, reaffirmed that democracy is the irreversible choice of our state’, Khachaturyan said, while also thanking those who organised the electoral process, local and international observation missions, and media.

‘In a democratic system, elections are not the end of the political process, but the beginning of a new and greater responsibility’, he continued.

‘Ideological and programmatic competition is the lifeblood of democracy, and after the elections, the guiding principle for all of our activities should be one overriding goal: the national and state interests of the Republic of Armenia’.

Khachaturyan went on to congratulate the ruling Civil Contract party — stating that the results were a ‘public assessment’ of the past as well as a ‘political mandate’ for the future — as well as the ‘political forces that have received the right to be represented’ in parliament and whose mandate is ‘to participate in the responsibility of governing the country’.

‘The National Assembly is a platform for state thinking, fruitful dialogue, and high political culture. The current challenges facing our state require strategic foresight and unity. I wish you steadfast and effective work for the strengthening of the Republic of Armenia and the well-being of our people’, Khachaturyan concluded.