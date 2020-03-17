Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli freed from prison

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli has been freed from prison in Azerbaijan where he was serving a 6-year sentence for charges widely condemned by rights groups as being trumped up.

The news was shared by Mukhtarli’s brother, Ramazan Mukhtarli on Facebook on Tuesday.

‘My brother Afghan Mukhtarli has been released. He has been directly taken to the airport and carried to Germany’, he wrote.

Mukhtarli, a veteran investigative journalist, was charged by the Azerbaijani authorities with smuggling €10,000 in cash, illegal border crossing, and resisting police. He was sentenced in January 2018 to six years imprisonment.

Mukhtarli disappeared in Tbilisi on 29 May 2017 on his way home after meeting a friend in a café, before resurfacing in jail in Azerbaijan the next day.

His sudden disappearance in Tbilisi led to widespread accusations that the Georgian Government was involved.

After being temporarily released from prison in February 2018 to attend a memorial service for his sister and her two daughters in Zagatala, Mukhtarli repeated the accusation.

He told Georgian TV station Rustavi 2 that the Georgian authorities — including then–Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili — conspired with Azerbaijan to deliver him across the border.

His wife Leyla Mustafayeva claimed his compassionate release was cut short at the request of Georgian authorities after he spoke with Rustavi 2.

Mukhtarli also told Rustavi 2 he had been investigating business ties between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and former Georgian Prime-Minister, the current head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

International outcry

Mukhtarli’s abduction in Georgia and conviction in Azerbaijan was roundly condemned by rights groups, both local and international. This included the Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Freedom House.

Then US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly described suspicion of the Georgian government’s involvement in the abduction as 'serious’ and 'troubling' allegations.

The US State Department released a statement urging the Azerbaijani government ‘to release all those incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms in accordance with its international and OSCE commitments’, adding that they were ‘closely following the Georgian investigation into the reported abduction’, urging that ‘it be full, transparent, and timely’.

The statement also mentioned the arrest of Deputy Chairperson of the opposition Popular Front Party, Gozal Bayramli, who was detained for alleged smuggling of money while crossing the Georgian-Azerbaijani border on 26 May 2017.

On 15 June, the European Parliament passed a resolution urging Georgia to conduct a ‘prompt, thorough, transparent and effective investigation’, to bring the perpetrators to justice, and ‘clarify beyond any doubt all suspicion regarding the involvement of Georgian state agents in the forced disappearance’.