Media logo
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations

Azerbaijani MP deported from Russia

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Azer Badamov. Photo via AzerNews.
Azer Badamov. Photo via AzerNews.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov was detained at an airport in Moscow on Sunday and deported back to Baku in a move the Azerbaijani foreign ministry has called ‘unfriendly’.

According to the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA, Badamov flew to Moscow from Baku as part of a delegation intending to visit Astrakhan to commemorate the birth of former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev. The events were organised by the Absheron District Executive Power in Azerbaijan, and were at the invitation of Russia.

Upon reaching Moscow, Badamov was detained at the airport and not allowed to board a connecting flight to Astrakhan. At this point, he was reportedly informed that he was banned from entering Russia and was deported back to Baku.

While no explanation was given for his entry ban, APA has posited that he was blacklisted due to Azerbaijan’s own banning of Russian MP Nikolai Valuev, who was declared persona non grata in February after accusing Baku of using the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia to conduct criminal activities. The statements came after the closure of Baku’s Russian House earlier that same month.

Valuev was the third Russian MP, all from the ruling United Russia Party, to be banned in recent months.

Responding to a question by APA regarding Badamov’s deportation on Sunday, the press secretary of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizadeh, confirmed the incident, noting that the ministry had immediately contacted their Russian counterpart through the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, having received no prior warning or information ahead of time. He added that an official from Russia’s foreign ministry stated the issue would be investigated, but that no explanation was given for their decision to ban Badamov.

‘We consider this decision by the Russian side to be an unfriendly step, and we expect Russia to provide a detailed explanation regarding the issue’, Hajizadeh said.

Azerbaijan–Russia relations have become increasingly complicated since the fatal Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) crash in Kazakhstan in December. Shortly after the crash, Baku accused Russian air defence of striking the plane as it approached its initial destination of Grozny, and then of subsequently obfuscating its role in the incident.

On 2 May, the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s commission on countering hybrid threats, Ramid Namazov, accused the Russian APT29 group of being behind the February cyberattack on Azerbaijani media.

‘The activities of APT29, which is engaged in cyber espionage, are mainly directed against government agencies, foreign diplomatic missions, as well as political, defense, energy, media and other critical areas’, Namazov said.

He suggested the attack was retaliation for the closure of the Russian House, similar to Valuev’s statements, as well as the possible closure of Russian state-run media outlet Sputnik in Azerbaijan.

Russian MP declared ‘persona non grata’ by Azerbaijan as relations continue to deteriorate
Nikolai Valuev was banned from entering Azerbaijan after making ‘offensive statements’ about the country.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations
Azerbaijan
Russia
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
65 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijani MP deported from Russia

Monday, 5 May 2025

Sukhumi’s airport becomes operational for the first time in 33 years

Residents of Baku old town receive eviction orders amidst plans for new construction

Review | Words of War — A compelling personal story that misses an opportunity to say more

Armenia makes gains as Georgia continues freefall in latest RSF Press Freedom Index

May day rallies held in Georgia amidst Chiatura mine protests

Azerbaijan holds military drills ‘in Nakhchivan’ as tensions with Armenia continue

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 05 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org