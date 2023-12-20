fbpx
Support Us

Azerbaijan’s main opposition parties boycott the presidential elections

20 December 2023
President Ilham Aliyev casting his vote during the 2018 presidential elections in Azerbaijan. Image via president.az
The link is copied
Support Us

Azerbaijan’s largest opposition parties have vowed to boycott February’s presidential elections, citing repression and the lack of a democratic environment in the country.

On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party announced they would not take part in the snap elections scheduled for February, citing Azerbaijan’s ‘current atmosphere of repression, mass arrests, and fear’.

‘The extraordinary election scheduled by [President] Ilham Aliyev for 7 February 2024 will not be an actual election but an election show. The Azerbaijani Popular Front Party does not intend to participate in this spectacle’, stated the party, while calling on their supporters to ‘boycott these fake elections’. 

The day before, the Musavat Party also vowed to boycott the elections, stating that Aliyev’s ‘sudden announcement’ of the elections had taken place ‘without any public discussion’.

In an interview with RFE/RL, Musavat’s chair, Arif Hajili, said that the government refused to allow Musavat to register their presidential candidate for the elections.

‘This calls into question the objectivity of the election’, said Hajili. ‘We requested that when the elections are announced, certain relaxations should occur, political prisoners should be released, and free assembly, freedom of speech, and expression should be ensured. However, the steps taken by the Azerbaijani authorities showed that they are not going to make any positive changes’.

Last week, Azerbaijani police arrested Tofig Yagublu, a prominent member of Musavat, on charges of fraud. 

Advertisements

He was the latest political activist to be detained in Azerbaijan’s recent crackdown on media and civil society. 

Since November, Azerbaijan has arrested four members of AbzasMedia on charges of smuggling foreign currency into the country, two members of Kanal 13, and the director of Kanal 11.

While Musavat and the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party have announced they were boycotting the upcoming elections, seven people — including President Aliyev — have submitted their candidacies since the announcement of the snap elections.

Those in the running against Aliyev include independent politician Zahid Oruj; Chair of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev; Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party; Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party; Elshad Musayev, chair of the Great Azerbaijan Party; and Fuad Aliyev the former chair of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Aliyev announced earlier in December that Azerbaijan would hold snap presidential elections on 7 February 2024, a year before his fourth term as president ends.

Azerbaijan’s last presidential elections in 2018 and parliamentary elections in 2020 were also held earlier than scheduled, with the authorities citing the need to hold snap elections to speed up reform progress in the country.

However, the opposition claims that no fundamental reforms have been carried out in Azerbaijan since either election.

By Ismi Aghayev

Related Posts

Russia reportedly transfers ‘kidnapped’ deserter from Armenia to Rostov
Armenia–Russia Relations

Russia reportedly transfers ‘kidnapped’ deserter from Armenia to Rostov

Russia’s Rosatom to extend life of Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear plant
Armenia

Russia’s Rosatom to extend life of Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear plant

Putin says it’s ‘not in Armenia’s interests’ to leave Russian-led groups
Armenia–Russia Relations

Putin says it’s ‘not in Armenia’s interests’ to leave Russian-led groups

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us